Cristiano Ronaldo posts four-word message on Twitter after the Champions League draw as Manchester United superstar unlikely to be part of competition for first time since 2003 

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo posted a four-word message on Twitter following the UEFA Champions League draw with the Portuguese unlikely to take part.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of Europe's elite club competition, having won four titles with Real Madrid and one with United.

However, the Red Devils failed to qualify for this season's tournament.

This means the five-time Ballon d'Or winner faces the likelihood of not playing in the competition for the first time since 2003.

Ronaldo posted an intriguingly timed picture on his Twitter just as Thursday's (August 25) Champions League draw had finished.

The caption read:

"Keep working and focused."

There is a huge speculation over the veteran forward's future at Old Trafford, with the player reportedly having asked to leave the club.

The former Juventus striker is understood to want to continue playing in the Champions League.

Ronaldo only made his blockbuster return to Manchester United last summer from Juve for £13.5 million.

He scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions including six in the Champions League.

The Portuguese is the current top scorer in the history of the Champions League with 143 goals in 180 appearances.

However, he may find it difficult to now find a new club playing in the competition with interest in his services scarce.

Manchester United's stance throughout the speculation over his situation is that the player is not for sale.

It appears that the iconic forward will remain at Old Trafford and have to make do with contending in the Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have success in Europa League with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be getting his hands on this with United

It may not be the competition Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in, but the five-time Champions League winner could excel in this season's Europa League.

The Europa League draw takes place today, August 26 and United will find out what their group will look like for the upcoming tournament.

Ronaldo may still hold an interest given that the competition tends to throw up some surprises with regard to historic clubs going head-to-head.

Alongside this, the Portuguese was dropped to the substitutes bench by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United's win over Liverpool on August 22.

The legendary forward's time as a main starter at United is under threat and this may be the competition he consistently plays in.

He has a year left on his contract with the option to extend for a further year whilst the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Edited by Matthew Guyett