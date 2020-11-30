Cristiano Ronaldo proclaimed himself as the 'best player in history' in his early days at Manchester United 

Over the course of his almost two-decade-long career, Cristiano Ronaldo has played his way into the pantheons of bonafide footballing greats.

The Portugal international has set or broken records at an almost unprecedented rate throughout his career, and alongside Lionel Messi, he is by far the standout player of his generation.

From Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, Real Madrid to Juventus, as well as with the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a telling mark, and his contributions to his teams cannot be stated enough.

🎄❄️This Christmas, let’s remain united in spirit and thought.



Let’s savour every second, so that they become our fondest moments.



Connections make us one ⚪️⚫️#XmasReunion pic.twitter.com/m0TVFbkpNZ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 30, 2020

Given his exploits, it is unsurprising that his name constantly props up whenever the subject of the greatest footballer in history is discussed. The Madeira native has earned the right to be talked about in the 'GOAT' debate.

In many ways, there can never be any consensus on the subject, as opinions are very much subjective, while the constantly evolving nature of football makes it virtually impossible to compare players from different eras.

However, it is a foregone conclusion that Cristiano Ronaldo is among the greatest in the history of the game, and anybody holding the view of him as the GOAT has enough valid reasons to back up their claims.

Beyond his abilities on the field, the former Real Madrid man is also blessed with an incredible amount of self-belief in his abilities and dedication to being the best at everything which has fuelled him to aspire for even greater heights.

Cristiano Ronaldo answers the question of greatest in history

Cristiano Ronaldo believed in himself even during his Manchester United days.

Advertisement

Another player who is constantly mentioned in the GOAT debate is the legendary Diego Maradona.

Following the Argentine's recent tragic death few days ago, an old footage has emerged of Cristiano Ronaldo proclaiming himself as the best player in history during his Manchester United days.

In the clip, the Portugal skipper was asked alongside teammates Rio Ferdinand and Anderson who they believed to be the greatest player.

Both Ferdinand and Anderson answered Diego Maradona, but Cristiano Ronaldo gave a straight-faced 'Me' answer to the question that prompted great laughter.

Throwback to this legendary interview.



Reporter: “Who is the best player in the world ever?”



Rio Ferdinand: “For me the best player in the world ever.... Diego Maradona”



Cristiano Ronaldo: “Me”



Anderson: “My name is Maradona”



pic.twitter.com/CVghxCVhf1 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 25, 2020

The peculiar aspect about this video is that it was made in 2007, but a then 23-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo still had immense self-belief to proclaim himself the GOAT despite the fact that he had not done too much of note at that point in his career.

Just over a year later, he became the first Premier League player to win the Ballon d'Or, and the rest, as they say, is history. But the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo believed so much in himself even when others did not is part of what makes his legacy so legendary.

Advertisement

A decade later, he reemphasised his claim to being the greatest in history, and this time around backed it up with veritable facts and achievements.

He told Goal.com:

“I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones. I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me. I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head. I score goals; I make assists. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no one more complete than me."

Ronaldo continued in this regard:

''No-one has won as many individual trophies as me. And I’m not speaking just of the Ballon d’Or. That says something, doesn’t it? It’s not just a result of the work I do in the gym, like some people think. It’s the sum of many things. Legends like Floyd Mayweather and LeBron James don’t get to their perfect level by chance. Many factors coincide. To be at the top and to stay there, you have to have more talent than the others.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in spectacular form this season and would hope to continue his fine run in front of goal as Juventus seek to retain their league title as well as end their two-decade-long continental drought.