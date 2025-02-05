Cristiano Ronaldo provides honest response when asked if he had thought about a potential return to Sporting CP

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently opened up about a potential return to his childhood club Sporting CP. Ronaldo joined the Portuguese outfit as a teenager in 1997 and was promoted to the senior side in 2002. Across 31 games played for Leões, he netted five goals and created six.

In 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo left Sporting CP to join Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United for a reported €19 million transfer fee. Under the tutelage of the Scottish tactician, Ronaldo developed himself into one of the most feared forwards in the world. He also won his first Ballon d'Or and UEFA Champions League crown at Old Trafford.

In 2009, the Portuguese titan moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid for a record €94 million transfer fee. At Los Blancos, Ronaldo established an unparalleled rivalry with Barcelona's Lionel Messi. The Portuguese won four Ballons d'Or, three European Golden Boots, three UEFA Best Player in Europe awards, and four UEFA Champions League titles among others for Real Madrid.

After leaving Madrid in 2018, the Portuguese had stints at Juventus and Manchester United before joining Saudi outfit Al-Nassr in 2023. Ronaldo has already registered 81 goals and 19 assists in 89 games for the Knights of Najd.

In a recent interview (shared via @The NassrZone on X), the Portuguese made it clear that he had no intentions of joining Sporting CP after Al-Nassr. Ronaldo said:

"No, never, I think it makes no sense. My career started in Portugal and it's not because I don't like Portuguese football or don't think it has quality. But I think everything has a time and a limit, and I never thought about that honestly."

At present, Ronaldo is firing on all cylinders, even at 40. This season, he has already racked up 23 goals and four assists in 25 games for Al-Nassr. In his last 10 games, he has 13 goals and one assist for the Knights of Najd.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expire?

As per Capology, Cristiano Ronaldo's €3,846,154-a-week contract with Al-Nassr will expire at the end of this season. However, a recent report by MARCA claims that the talismanic Portuguese has already signed a one-year extension with the Saudi outfit.

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly earn an astounding €183 million for his additional season. Furthermore, the management has handed him a 5% share of the club as a gesture of appreciation.

Ronaldo has also demanded that the team be made more competitive by adding talented faces to the lineup. The Portuguese has yet to win the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr and would want to make amends in his additional campaign.

Al-Nassr have already strengthened their attack by securing the services of Colombian marksman Jhon Duran this January. Duran was in fine form for Aston Villa before joining his new club, having scored 12 goals in 29 games for The Lions this season.

