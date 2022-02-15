Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick relationship at Manchester United 'fractured' as details of rift emerge: Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and interim manager Ralf Rangnick are reportedly at loggerheads with their relationship being deemed 'fractious'.

Ronaldo, 37, had enjoyed a bright start to his groundbreaking return to Old Trafford after securing a around £12.83 million move from Juventus last summer.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Rangnick on Ronaldo going straight down the tunnel after drawing against Burnley: “Cristiano, as we all know, is 37. I think he knows himself what he should do or should not do, and what he has to do. Our focus is on those things we can influence.” #MUFC Rangnick on Ronaldo going straight down the tunnel after drawing against Burnley: “Cristiano, as we all know, is 37. I think he knows himself what he should do or should not do, and what he has to do. Our focus is on those things we can influence.” #MUFC

Under former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Portugal captain played a star role, scoring nine times in 13 games. But given the club's poor run of form, Solskjaer was soon dismissed and Rangnick came in as interim boss in November.

Ronaldo's form under Rangnick hasn't measured up to his success under Solskjaer. He is currently six games without a goal, his longest drought since 2009.

Ronaldo had been performing well under Solskjaer

AS (via Daily Mail) reports that the player is not a supporter of Rangnick. They claim the striker is only happy to stay at Old Trafford if the German is not made permanent manager at the end of the season.

Further damaging the duo's relationship were comments made by the German manager before Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton. Rangnick said the forward needed to score more, which has reportedly angered the Portugal superstar.

The former Real Madrid star was dropped for the Red Devils game against Burnley on 8th February. He came on in the latter stages of the 1-1 stalemate, having little to no effect.

The Red Devils are hanging dangerously close to not qualifying for the Champions league next season as they currently sit in fifth position in the league.

These reports are just another layer in a story of calamity at Manchester United at present, with leaks coming out of the dressing room.

United will be appointing a new permanent manager come the end of the season. But Rangnick is going to have a hard time motivating his group of players who are seemingly trying to disrupt the German's time in charge.

Does Ronaldo need to take more responsibility at Manchester United?

Ronaldo has not enjoyed his time playing under Rangnick

Some damning reports are being leaked on a regular basis and all is clearly not well behind the scenes at Old Trafford. But the striker is not showing any sign of taking charge of his broken United team-mates.

Having won 32 trophies during his glittering career one would think the Manchester United legend would use his experience to try and fix the issues at the club. But these reports of a strained relationship with Rangnick are damaging. Not just for the club but for the player himself.

His performances on the pitch have also left much to be admired.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his last five club games.



His longest drought since 2010 ☠️ Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his last five club games.His longest drought since 2010 ☠️ https://t.co/flsb39EGM2

Despite there needing to be time to adapt to certain manager's philosophies, he has not shown any sign of respecting Rangnick's coaching.

Each week a new part of the story is told and it seems that now the forward has turned on the interim United boss.

