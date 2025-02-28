Cristiano Ronaldo ranked 8th after UK adults vote for ‘sexiest footballer’ as surprise player beats Jude Bellingham to no.1 spot

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been voted the UK's 'Sexiest Footballer', beating the likes of Jude Bellingham and Cristiano Ronaldo. In a survey conducted by Slotzilla, 2,500 adults were questioned and the Blues attacker came first with 19 percent of the vote.

Physique, charisma and personal style were quoted as the three main criteria to judge. Bellingham finished second with 17 percent of the vote, while Ronaldo finished eighth, collecting six percent.

The remainder of the top 10 was rounded out in order by Jack Grealish (15 percent), Declan Rice (12 percent), Trent Alexander-Arnold (10 percent), Bukayo Saka (eight percent), Marcus Rashford (seven percent), Erling Haaland (four percent) and Kylian Mbappe (two percent).

Ronaldo has long garnered admirers for his stunning physique and natural fitness. The 40-year-old is still going strong and has kept up his stunning goal-scoring form at Al-Nassr. In fact, he currently leads the Saudi Pro League scoring charts this season with 17 strikes.

Bellingham, meanwhile, has risen quickly to the top of world football and will be hoping to follow in the Portuguese star's footsteps with Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparing the stars' first 2 seasons at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham and Cristiano Ronaldo are two in a long list of top names to join Real Madrid for a huge fee, certainly worthy of the Galacticos nickname.

The 40-year-old joined Los Blancos back in 2009 from Manchester United for a then-world record £80 million fee. He enjoyed a productive first season, collecting 33 goals and 10 assists before exploding next year, bagging 53 goals and 18 assists in just 54 games. While team achievements proved to be difficult in this two-year span owing to Barcelona's dominance, it set up the base for what would be an enthralling rivalry with Lionel Messi in Spain.

Bellingham also made a move for a massive fee, joining from Borussia Dortmund last season for a reported €103 million. Despite a change in role that saw him occupy a position higher up the pitch than normal, he hit the ground running for Los Blancos.

The Englishman finished with 23 goals and 13 assists in 43 games as the side won LaLiga and the Champions League. This year, Carlo Ancelotti's side are locked in a tight title race with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with the midfielder's contributions proving valuable. The 21-year-old has 11 goals and 11 assists, becoming one of four players for the side to reach 20+ goal contributions this season (Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo).

