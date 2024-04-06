Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily after being denied goalscoring chance by referee during last minute of Al-Nassr win vs Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted with anger as the referees blew the final whistle just as he was about to score in Al-Nassr's 1-0 Saudi Pro League win over Damac on Saturday (April 6).

Having scored successive hat-tricks, the Portuguese started on the bench on Saturday. The 39-year-old forward had netted his 65th career hat-trick on April 3 against Abha, just three days following a hat-trick against Al-Tai.

After a goalless first half with Damac. Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the 66th minute, but it was Aymeric Laporte who scored in the first minute of stoppage time to break the deadlock.

The Riyadh-based club had another scoring chance, with Ronaldo clearing the offside trap and looking likely to find the back of the net when the referee blew the final whistle.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was understandably unhappy with the decision and kicked the ball into the stands in anger. Following the game, though, Ronaldo was happy about the victory as he posted on X:

"Another important win! 💪"

Cristiano Ronaldo has 36 goals and 12 assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr next play against rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal on Tuesday, April 9. The final is two days later.

In the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo's side are second with 65 points in 27 games. They have one loss and four wins in their last five games. Al-Nassr are 12 points behind table-toppers Al-Hilal.

On May 1, Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semifinal. The other two semifinalists - Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, play each other a day earlier.

