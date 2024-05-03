Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Antonio Rudiger's Real Madrid player rankings list on social media 

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger recently spoke with SKY Sports Germany and had high praise for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Rudiger was asked to pick his top five Real Madrid players, and his top pick was Ronaldo.

The German defender also went with fellow legends Raul Gonzalez (third-best), Ronaldo Nazario (fifth-best), Zinedine Zidane (second-best) and Sergio Ramos (fourth-best).

The former Merengues megastar, who is now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, reacted on social media to Rudiger's player rankings with three clapping emojis.

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine years with Real Madrid, where he appeared in a total of 438 games, scoring 450 goals and dishing out 131 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League four times and La Liga twice.

For his part, Antonio Rudiger moved to the Merengues in 2022 and has played 95 games in total, with four goals and two assists.

Former Juventus legend praises Cristiano Ronaldo; explains why he left Real Madrid

Former Juventus captain and legend Giorgio Chiellini recently opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo's time with the Italian giants. Ronaldo spent three years with Juventus (2018-2021) after leaving Real Madrid.

Chiellini had high praise for the Portuguese superstar's performance on and off the pitch, while he opined that Ronaldo left the Merengues to prove that he could win away from the Spanish capital.

"An honor, being captain of Juventus with him [Cristiano] was a unique opportunity. I had the opportunity to appreciate him, who is a multinational player, but he fit well in the group. Then he’s not like the others, you can’t ask him to have an aperitif in the city centre but he never failed when needed, not even at team dinners...He [Cristiano] is respectful, almost obsessive in his care of his body and in his preparation. He wants to score and wants to win, his personality in difficult matches impressed me. He had a mad desire to break the world, he wanted to prove that he was stronger than the whole of Real Madrid," Giorgio Chiellini said during an appearance on Gianluca Gazzoli’s podcast The BSMT, via BolaVIP.

Ronaldo played 134 times for Juventus, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists. He never won the UEFA Champions League, though.