Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2022

Juventus will entertain Maccabi Haifa at the Juventus Stadium in UEFA Champions League group stage action on Wednesday (October 5).

The hosts have lost their two games in the competition in a tricky Group H, where Paris Saint-Germain are the strong favourites to qualify. They suffered 2-1 defeats against PSG and Benfica. Benfica scored twice in the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit after Arkadiusz Milik had given the Bianconeri an early lead.

Maccabi, meanwhile, have also lost both their games, suffering a 3-1 defeat at home against PSG on matchday two. Tjaronn Chery gave them the lead, but the Ligue 1 giants eased through for a win.

Juventus resumed their Serie A campaign following the international break with an impressive 3-0 win over Bologna at home. Maccabi, meanwhile, returned to Israeli Premier League action, where they recorded a 2-0 win over rivals Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns twice, with both meetings coming in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the 2009-10 campaign. The Old Lady recorded a 1-0 win on both occasions.

Maccabi have conceded at least two goals in their last five Champions League games.

Juventus have struggled in their recent Champions League games, losing three in a row and conceding at least twice in each match.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Juventus' last three games in the competition.

The Bianconeri have just one win in their last six games across competitions, suffering three losses.

Juventus have one loss in their six home games across competitions, scoring at least once in each match.

Maccabi have failed to score in their last two away games across competitions.

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Juventus have two wins in as many games against the visitors, keeping a clean sheet in both matches, so they are strong favourites here. At home, they're expected to put in a solid display, but a clean sheet looks unlikely.

Maccabi, meanwhile, have just one goalin the Champions League and have failed to score in their last two away games across competitions. Their lack of goals might be their undoing again, so a win for Juventus could be on the cards.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Maccabi Haifa

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist any time - Yes

