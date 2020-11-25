Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Bruno Fernandes' stunning goal for Manchester United against Istanbul Basaksehir

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his admiration for Manchester United midfielder and compatriot Bruno Fernandes after his recent display against Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League. Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace for Manchester United and he opened his tally with an absolute scorcher.

He latched on to a ball that ran astray from a corner and met it at the edge of the area with the cleanest of connections to thump it into the top corner and hand Manchester United the lead in the 7th minute of the game.

He then scored a second in the 19th minute before passing up the chance to make it a hat-trick by giving the ball to Marcus Rashford after the latter had won a penalty in the 34th minute.

Istanbul Basaksehir threatened to cause a couple of problems in the final quarter of an hour. However, after they pulled a goal back, Dan James scored with a neat finish at the end of a counter-attack to put the game to bed and pick up three crucial points for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Bruno Fernandes' splendid performance for Manchester United against Istanbul Basaksehir

21 goals in 35 matches as Manchester United player - and also 15 assist. Supposed to be a midfielder.



Bruno Fernandes, that’s it. 🎩 #MUFC #UCL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Juventus last night as well as the Bianconeri registered a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros. Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for Juventus in the 35th minute before Alvaro Morata won it for them in the dying embers of the game.

After the matchups, Bruno Fernandes posted a photo of him celebrating one of his goals on Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a rare like on Bruno Fernandes' post and it looks like the Portuguese legend is keeping tabs on his compatriot.

Ronaldo reacts to Bruno's IG post

Bruno has earlier talked about his conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of joining Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes claimed that although Cristiano Ronaldo had left Manchester United in 2009 for Real Madrid, he regularly checks in to see how his former club is doing.

Advertisement

‘Every time I speak with him, he asks me how Manchester is and if everything is okay. Everyone knows he spent a lot of time in Manchester and he has consideration for the club.’

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes is growing into a cult figure at Manchester United and club legend and pundit Rio Ferdinand was all praise for the Portuguese talisman in the post-match discussion. He said on BT Sport (via The Mirror),

‘The way he teases the opposition and manipulates the ball. He’s a player who Ole must be watching and thinking thank goodness we’ve got him. They could have got him earlier probably kicking themselves they didn’t but he’s here now and you have sit back and enjoy it.’