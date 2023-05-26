Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Georgina Rodriguez shows off stylish look in purple mini dress after landing in France for Cannes Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo was impressed as his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez dazzled in a purple mini dress after arriving in France for the Cannes Film Festival.

Celebrities from across the globe have been flocking to France since the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 16. Like always, stylish outfits worn by those personalities are a major talking point among fans.

Rodriguez, who had been in Spain for a shoot, is among those who have traveled to Cannes. On Thursday (May 25) morning, the Argentina-born shared an image of her boarding a private jet from Madrid on Instagram.

"On my way," Rodriguez, who was wearing an Alo Yoga outfit, wrote but did not reveal her destination.

A few hours later, Rodriguez revealed that she was in France as she shared images of her checking into the Hotel Martinez Cannes by Hyatt. In one of the photos, she can be seen having a tasty meal in a hotel robe. What caught the eye, though, was the purple mini dress in which the model arrived in France.

"Getting ready for Cannes," Rodriguez wrote.

The post has already garnered around 2.5 million likes and over 8500 comments. Rodriguez's partner Cristiano Ronaldo was among those who were left in awe as she dazzled in France. The Portuguese icon reacted to his girlfriend's outfit with three heart emojis.

Fashion magazine Vogue broke down Rodriguez's outfit, revealing that the purple mini dress is from Spanish fashion brand Paco Rabanne. The fuchsia-colored birkin bag that she carried with her is from Hermes.

Rodriguez later took to the red carpet in a splendid golden outfit, designed by Tunisian couturier Ali Karoui. She also attended the gala hosted by amfAR, previously known as the American Foundation for AIDS Research, in a black dress.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez features in Elisabetta Franchi's campaign

Georgina Rodriguez worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci retail store in Madrid when she first met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016. She has since established herself as a model and an influencer.

The mother to five of Cristiano Ronaldo's children now often collaborates with brands like L'Oreal and Alo Yoga. Georgina Rodriguez notably featured in Italian fashion designer Elisabetta Franchi's campaign for her Spring-Summer collection for 2023.

In a photo posted on the designer's Instagram handle, the model can be seen wearing a caramel crew-neck jacket worth €1000. The skirt she sports in the campaign, meanwhile, costs €490.

Furthermore, Georgina Rodriguez carries a handbag, which sells for €315. She completes her look with a pair of platform sandals worth €609. The cost of the full look comes to around €2500.

Poll : 0 votes