Fans were left in awe after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez's latest collaboration with fashion designer Elisabetta Franchi.

Rodriguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci retail store in Madrid with Ronaldo first met her in 2016. She has since made a name for herself as a model and influencer, garnering over 49 million followers on Instagram.

The Argentina-born model often collaborates with fashion and lifestyle brands like L'Oreal and Alo Yoga. In her latest commercial dealing, Rodriguez has featured in a campaign for Italian fashion designer Elisabetta Franchi.

Ronaldo's girlfriend dazzled in Elisabetta Franchi's latest campaign as the designer launched her Spring-Summer collection for 2023. The sales assistant-turned-model can be seen wearing a caramel crew-neck jacket worth €1000 along with a skirt that costs €490.

Rodriguez also has a €315 handbag in toffee and black colorway. Furthermore, the platform sandals the model wears in the campaign sell for €609. Hence, the cost of her full looks comes to around €2500.

Impressed by Rodriguez's look, fans gushed over her on Instagram, with one writing:

"Look perfect my queen."

Another commented that the Elisabetta Franchi campaign is one of the best shoots Ronaldo's partner has featured in:

"One of the best photoshoots I've ever seen on Gio (Georgina Rodriguez)."

Another added:

"Love this photoshoot."

One fan swooned over Rodriguez, waxing lyrical about the model's beauty:

"Why you are so beautiful? I love you Georgina. You are so beautiful and cute."

Another wrote:

"You are so beautiful."

The photo which was posted on Elisabetta Franchi's Instagram handle has gained over 400,000 likes, as well as over 1300 comments.

When Georgina Rodriguez addressed rumors about split with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. Their pair have five children together, with the model being the biological mother to two of them. They currently reside in Saudi Arabia, where the forward is contracted to Al-Nassr.

However, there have been claims that cracks are starting to appear in the couple's relationship. Portuguese TV presenter Leo Caeiro recently claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to breakup with Georgina Rodriguez. It was reported that the superstar is increasingly irked by his partner's selfish behavior.

Georgina Rodriguez, though, put those rumors to bed with a cryptic statement on her Instagram story last month. She wrote:

"The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."

Cristiano Ronaldo followed suit as he posted an image of him kissing his girlfriend during a date. Contrary to claims, the couple appear to be on good terms.

