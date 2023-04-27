Georgina Rodriguez breaks silence on Instagram amid rumors that she's about to break up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has responded to reports that she's about to break up with Cristiano Ronaldo, with a cryptic social media post.

Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best players of all time, having won five Ballon d'Or awards. The public nature of the forward's work means that his personal life is also often under the spotlight.

The Portuguese icon has been dating Rodriguez for seven years since meeting her in 2016. The couple have five children together, with Rodriguez being the biological mother of two of them.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez often share glimpses of their luxurious life on social media. The latter also provided a sneak peek into the pair's loving relationship in her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'.

However, there have been claims that cracks are starting to appear in the couple's relationship. Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro recently said that it's likely that Ronaldo and Rodriguez will split.

According to reports, the Al-Nassr superstar is increasingly annoyed by his partner's 'selfish behavior'. It has been alleged that Ronaldo feels Georgina is less interested in him and their family amidst her lavish lifestyle.

After days of speculation, Rodriguez appears to have finally broken her silence on the matter. The 29-year-old hit out at people trying to spread reports about her, writing in an Instagram story:

"The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."

Although Rodriguez seemed to address recent reports about her possibly breaking up with Ronaldo, she's yet to directly rubbish those claims. The Al-Nassr superstar has also not opened up on the matter.

'I couldn't be more married to Cristiano Ronaldo' - Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez opened up on the possibility of tying the knot with Cristiano Ronaldo not too long ago. She explained that she already feels married to the Portuguese icon, but she expects an official ceremony to happen, saying:

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God; that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day, though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

There have not been any problems between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in the public eye. Their bond has also appeared close. Hence, the jury is still out on whether to believe the claims that there's a rift between them.

