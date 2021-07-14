Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Patrik Schick's cheeky jab after Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot award at the recently-concluded Euro 2020. The superstar scored five goals in four matches for Portugal at Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to help his country defend their European title as Portugal crashed out after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16. It has been a disappointing season overall for the Portuguese forward in terms of team trophies as he also failed to win the Champions League and Serie A with his club, Juventus.

Portugal were expected to go further at Euro 2020 but flattered to deceive. Ronaldo, however, was on fire for the little time he spent on the pitch. His tally of five goals was matched only by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, who played an extra game at the recently-concluded Euro 2020.

However, the Golden Boot award was given to Cristiano Ronaldo on the basis of the fact that he also provided an assist, which Schick failed to do.

The goal-scoring exploits of the two forwards was one of the many narratives at Euro 2020 which saw Italy make a title-winning comeback after missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Patrik Schick was in good spirits after losing the award to Cristiano Ronaldo

The Czech Republic forward scored a wonder-goal in the tournament but was in a jovial mood after losing the Golden Boot to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Schick shared an image of the two strikers on his Instagram profile with the caption:

"This time you were luckier - Congrats to my idol @cristiano".

The cheeky jab from Schick has gained a lot of traction on social media with the post earning 125,000 likes already. One of those likes came from CR7 himself, who saw the lighter side of the post.

Own goals take center stage at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo may have won the Golden Boot but the real top scorer at Euro 2020 was the 'own-goal' count.

11 own goals were scored at Euro 2020, which was more than the combined summation of own goals in the 15 previous editions of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future post Euro 2020

With the season now officially over, Cristiano Ronaldo's future has come into media foray again. The Juventus forward is reportedly being tipped to leave Turin with his former club Manchester United interested in re-signing the player.

Cristiano Ronaldo might leave Juventus this summer

