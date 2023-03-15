Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as Al-Nassr defeat Abha to reach King's Cup semi final

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have secured their place in the King's Cup semi-final, thanks to a 3-1 home win over Abha. The Portuguese superstar was named in the starting lineup but was unable to find the back of the net and was substituted in the 87th minute.

It was a positive result for Al-Nassr, who suffered a 1-0 defeat against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (March 9). They are now in second place in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) table following the defeat, trailing Al-Ittihad by one point.

Though Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to contribute directly to goals in the match, he captained his team to an impressive win. He shared his thoughts on Twitter about the win, with the caption that read:

"Good victory team! We move on to the semi-finals!"

The match got off to an electrifying start as Ronaldo's teammate Sami Al-Najei scored the opening goal just 10 seconds after kickoff. It was the fastest goal in the history of the King's Cup.

Al-Nassr already know their opponents for the next round as they will take on Al-Wehda later this month. They last won the competition in 1990 and will be looking to go all the way in Cristiano Ronaldo's debut campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his last three games for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo found his goalscoring form with Al-Nassr last month, scoring eight goals in four league games. Since his hat trick against Damac in the league, he has drawn a blank in three back-to-back games.

He also scored four goals in the league against Al-Wehda last month. With such prolific outings, fans had expected the former Real Madrid star to continue his rich vein of form.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo's eight goals this season have come in away games and he will be looking to break his drought on Saturday (March 18). Al-Nassr will meet Abha again in the Saudi Pro League at the Mrsool Park.

The next few weeks will be crucial for Al-Nassr as they remain in pursuit of their first silverware of the 2022-23 campaign. They were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup in January by Al-Ittihad, who also displaced them from the pole position in the league standings last week.

Ronaldo's experience and ability to step up crucial games will be put to the test in the coming days. Before that, fans will be hoping that the 38-year-old regains his goalscoring form and opens his goalscoring account at home.

