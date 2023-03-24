Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after scoring magnificent brace in Portugal's 4-0 rout of Liechtenstein

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his delight after scoring two goals in his country's 4-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein in their Euro 2024 qualifier match on Thursday, March 23. The 38-year-old expressed his happiness for contributing to his country's win and returning to the scoresheet after a disastrous 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo's brace came in his 197th appearance for his country, breaking the record for the most-capped player in international football history. The record was earlier held by Kuwaiti professional footballer Bader Ahmed al-Mutawa.

The 38-year-old opened the scoring from the penalty spot early in the second half, before netting again with a stunning free-kick just after the hour mark. Ronaldo's goals ensured Portugal got off to the perfect start to their qualifying campaign.

Ronaldo's tweet read:

"Such good feelings for playing again and scoring for our national team and in a special stadium for me. Proud to be the most capped player ever."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Sensações tão boas por voltar a jogar e marcar pela nossa Seleção e num estádio especial para mim. Orgulhoso por ser o jogador mais internacional de sempre. Sensações tão boas por voltar a jogar e marcar pela nossa Seleção e num estádio especial para mim. Orgulhoso por ser o jogador mais internacional de sempre.🙌🏽🇵🇹 https://t.co/a6XcSEqLSE

The Al-Nassr striker now has 120 goals for his country and is also the first player in history to score 100 competitive goals in international men's football. The victory against Liechtenstein also meant that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored for his country in each of the last 20 years, a phenomenal achievement for any player.

The win saw Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva also get on the scoresheet before Ronaldo's two goals sealed the victory for Portugal. However, the night was owned by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who etched his name in the history books, breaking multiple records on the day.

Despite his age, Ronaldo's performances defy expectations, and his quality shows little sign of diminishing. With Portugal continuing their quest to qualify for next summer's tournament, fans will hope to see more of the same from the footballing legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo dominates European Championship qualifiers with astounding 33 goals and 3 assists in just 36 games

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to amaze football fans with his dominance in European Championship qualifiers. The Portuguese star has scored an astounding 33 goals and provided three assists in just 36 games, as per Transfermarkt.

This remarkable feat showcases Ronaldo's talent and consistency on the international stage. He scored his first European Championship qualifier goal in 2004 against Greece, and 19 years later, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brace on March 23 against Liechtenstein.

Moreover, his contribution to Portugal's first international trophy win in 2016 cannot be overlooked. Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals and provided three assists to help his team lift the European Champions title. Fans will be eagerly anticipating his performance when Portugal face Luxembourg in their second qualifier match on March 27th.

