Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after signing new multi-year deal with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo put up a social media post following the extension of his contract with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend has signed a two-year extension that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Announcing the same on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote:

"A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together."

Ronaldo will be well past the age of 42 when his contract expires at the Saudi Pro League club.

The Portuguese superstar spoke about a potential extension earlier this month. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward said he was enjoying his time on the pitch and not thinking much about the future.

"I implemented something in my life which is to live in the present and not think too much about the future. That's what I instill in my life, and it's going very well, because I'm enjoying it. I don't have many more years to be able to play. The career speaks for itself, I'm enjoying the moment. I don't know about giving a deadline, because maybe tomorrow I'll get up and say I don't feel like playing anymore. At the moment, I don't feel that. I'm enjoying it and I'm very happy, regardless of not winning. When you win, you have more motivation, but I'm enjoying it. Let us see what will happen," he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a major trophy with Al Nassr since joining the club in 2023. He won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, and that remains his only trophy with them.

Al Nassr legend wants Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer

Al Nassr legend Fahad Al-Bishi was furious with Cristiano Ronaldo after the club failed to win a trophy last season. He claimed that the Portuguese star was chasing personal records and not playing for the team.

He told Koora:

"After scoring a late penalty in the match against Al Khaleej, Ronaldo clasped his hands and apologized to fans, then celebrated with teammates. But those gestures do not reflect his true character. Before the goal, he showed no such behavior. This suggests Ronaldo only cares about his statistics, not Al Nassr.

"Ronaldo has broken many records, but he's also cost the team points with missed chances. I admire Ronaldo, but I suggest he consider retirement and focus on protecting the legacy he's built. Physically, he can no longer meet the demands he expects of himself."

Cristian Ronaldo had offers from several clubs to play at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. However, he opted to stay at Al Nassr.

