Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as son gets called up to Portugal U15 squad for the first time

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., after he was selected for Portugal's Under-15 side. The Al Nassr superstar stated via a message on his Instagram stories that he was proud of him.

Ronaldo Jr. is set to play against Japan, Greece, England, and another opponent in the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia between May 13 and 18. The 14-year-old has been playing for Al Nassr's youth side and Ronaldo has previously admitted that he wants to play with his son someday. He told Telefoot in February (via MARCA):

"I would like to play with my 14-year-old son, but we'll see, it depends more on me than on him. When the next World Cup comes around, if I'm still physically and mentally fit and if the national team needs my services, I'll be available for that."

However, the 40-year-old added that he has no idea how long he will continue playing. He added that he has no regrets in his career and could call it time soon. He said:

"I could leave my career today and I wouldn't regret anything, but it would be a shame because I'm still very good, I'm still making a difference. I would leave saying 'I can still make a difference for another year or two', that's why I live a lot in the present and I can't think long term."

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has been impressive for the various youth sides he has represented, with reports suggesting that he scored 58 times in a season at Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother wants to see Al Nassr star playing with grandson

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, spoke on a podcast in 2023 and claimed that she wants to see the Al Nassr star move back to Sporting CP. She claimed that the return is not ruled out and said:

"Ronaldo has to come back here. If it were my choice, he would already be here. He likes to watch Sporting games. I've already told him: 'Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting'. He says: 'Let's see': But if it can't be him, then Cristianinho!"

She went on to reveal her dream to see his son playing with her grandson and said:

"At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo. At that age, Ronaldo didn't have a coach but today Ronaldo is his son's teacher. He's already saying 'Dad, when we move to Lisbon I want to play for Sporting'. Now he's starting out at Manchester [United]. Seeing the two of them together at Sporting was my dream, it would be spectacular."

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has played for Juventus, Manchester United, and Al Nassr in his youth career.

