Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after starring for Al-Nassr in their 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted with a five-worded message on social media after leading Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (January 21). The win at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium took them to third in the league table with 32 points in 16 matches.

Al-Nassr's cause was helped by a red card to Al-Khaleej defender Saeed Al Hamsal in the 34th minute after a handball. Following a goalless first half, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with the help of an assist from Otavio. The home side equalized in the 80th minute after Kostas Fortounis scored from 12 yards after a handball.

However, the Knights of Najd got their lead back within seconds as Sultan Al-Ghannam slotted home from close range to make it 2-1. In the dying moments of additional time, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a tap-in following an inch-perfect cutback from Saad Haqawi to make it 3-1 for the visitors.

After the game, the talismanic Portuguese shared matchday photos on his X handle with the caption:

"Good win today ⚽️⚽️ Let’s go, @AlNassrFC_EN!"

Ronaldo has been in fiery form this season, racking up 19 goals and three assists in 22 club matches so far. In his last 10 games, the Portuguese marksman has amassed 12 goals and a solitary assist for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo picks his favorite moment with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo recently chose the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 win as his favorite moment so far with the Knights of Najd. It was his first and only title with Al-Nassr since joining them in 2023. They defeated arch-rivals Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final to clinch the title at King Fahd Stadium; Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals.

Speaking about the same on the Saudi Pro League website, Ronaldo commented:

“Probably when we won the first title. The final against Al-Hilal was probably the most intense one that we lived.”

However, the Portuguese stressed the importance of winning more titles with the club.

“You know, when you win titles, things come easier, and to have the privilege to win in my first year here my first trophy was amazing. But I want more. I will continue to push and help my team Al-Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al-Nassr, inshallah,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Al-Nassr's most prolific goalscorer ever since joining them after controversially leaving Manchester United. In 86 games across competitions, he has amassed 77 goals and 18 assists. That equates to a goal contribution every 80.13 minutes.

