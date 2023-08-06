Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after spearheading Al-Nassr into semifinal of Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted after spearheading Al-Nassr into the semifinals of the Arab Club Champions Cup earlier today (6 August).

The legendary Portuguese forward opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Sultan Al-Ghannam doubled their lead at the half-hour mark. Seko Fofana scored Al-Nassr's third goal with Abdullah Madu's 41st-minute own-goal wrapping up the 3-1 scoreline against Raja Casablanca.

Before this, Al-Nassr were unbeaten in their three group games, winning once. Ronaldo has mustered three goals in four appearances in the competition himself and will hope to add to his tally in the semifinals against Iraqi club Al-Shorta on 9 August.

After the game, 'CR7' posted a photo of himself celebrating the goal and captioned his Instagram post:

"Into the semi-finals!💪🏼 Great feeling to keep scoring and helping the team to move forward in the competition!⚽️💛💙"

Raja are the defending champions of the competition which Al-Nassr are yet to win in their history. Ronaldo and co. will begin their Saudi Pro League season with an away game against Al-Ettifaq on 14 August.

They failed to win the league title last season by five points, finishing runners-up behind Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr are among the Saudi clubs that have added a number of marquee signings this summer.

They have signed Fofana, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles to add to the star power of their team.

Carlos Borges names Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Portuguese left-winger Carlos Borges came through Sporting CP's academy and joined Manchester City's youth set-up in 2014.

The Portugal U19 international made no senior appearances for the Cityzens and joined Ajax for €14 million earlier this month. Speaking in a recent interview, he stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol and explained why he admired him. He said (h/t @TheEuropeanLad):

"My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. His mentality, always wanting more and he is still going. He is definitely my idol."

It isn't a rare sight for a Portuguese youngster to have Ronaldo as their idol. The 38-year-old has been dazzling fans across the globe for the past two decades and has continued to weave his magic at Al-Nassr.

Despite a poor season for the club, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar finished the campaign with 14 goals in 16 Saudi Pro League games. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner may not be at the peak of his powers right now, but he continues to serve as an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the globe.