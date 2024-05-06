Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to take match ball after scoring hattrick for Al-Nassr, video emerges

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo did not take home the match ball despite bagging a hat-trick in his team's latest victory.

On Saturday (May 4), the Riyadh-based side completed a resounding 6-0 victory against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. It was the Portuguese icon who opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the fifth minute and found the net yet again just seven minutes later.

His final goal of the night came in the second half (52'), with his team already four goals ahead. Although it is customary for the hat-trick scorer to take home the match ball, the footage below shows Ronaldo refusing to accept it when offered by the match officials.

Expand Tweet

This latest set of three goals marks the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker's 66th senior career hat-trick. He continues his rich vein of goalscoring form this season, having bagged 41 goals and 12 assists in 40 matches across competitions.

However, Ronaldo's season looks to be coming to a disappointing end as far as the league title is concerned. Currently, Al-Nassr are placed second in the league standings, nine points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.

With just four matches remaining before the season ends, Ronaldo and Co. look like they will finish second in the Saudi Arabian top-flight for the second campaign running.

The club also failed to make it past the quarter-final stage of the AFC Champions League this season after being knocked out by Al-Ain on penalties.

Al-Nassr pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's endless passion even at the age of 39 via social media post

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at the peak of his powers, even at the age of 39. The Portuguese sensation joined the Saudi Pro League side in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United a month before.

Since then, Ronaldo has played 59 matches across competitions for Al-Nassr, bagging 55 goals and 14 assists. A video posted by the club on X (formerly Twitter) shows the former Juventus man running across to the camera and celebrating with passion.

It was captioned:

"Endless passion."

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo clearly shows no signs of slowing down despite having been a five-time recipient of the Ballon d'Or award and a Euros winner with his country. He's also held the UEFA Champions League trophy five times, winning the Premier League thrice and La Liga twice.