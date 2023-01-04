Cristiano Ronaldo rejected bumper offer from Saudi Arabian tourism board which was also offered to Lionel Messi: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only player who has been connected with a bumper offer from Saudi Arabia, as his rival Lionel Messi was also offered a mega deal. However, that deal is not football-related as it was offered to the superstar duo to become brand ambassadors of the Saudi Arabian tourism board.

Ronaldo recently sealed a record-breaking move to Saudi Arabian first division club Al Nassr. He will earn an approximate €200 million per year at his new club.

Ronaldo was presented to the fans in an eye-catching unveiling ceremony at Al Nassr's home ground, Mrsool Park. The stadium has a capacity of 25,000 people.

The Portuguese, however, rejected a mega offer of €6 million per year to become the Saudi tourism board's brand ambassador in January 2021.

Lionel Messi was also offered the same deal. The Argentine accepted the offer in May 2022. He is also expected to play a big part in promoting Saudi Arabia's campaign to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, stepped away from European football for the first time in his glittering career. The 37-year-old reacted to the move, saying in his first press conference as an Al Nassr player (via Mirror):

"Al Nassr Club gave me the opportunity to go through a new experience and to be a source of inspiration for the current and future generations. My family is very happy to be in Saudi Arabia. When I made my decision, I got their support, especially from my children. I am very happy with the welcome I had yesterday. Everyone was very generous to me."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could be set for an unexpected clash later this month

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for an unexpected encounter against his eternal rival Lionel Messi later this month.

Messi's club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to take on the Saudi Arabian League's All-Star XI in a friendly. While Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al Nassr, he could still feature in that game.

Ronaldo is expected to make his debut on 5 January when Al Nassr take on Al-Ta'ee at the Mrsool Park. Rudi Garcia's team have a crucial top-of-the-table clash against Al-Shahab approaching in the weekend.

