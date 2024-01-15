Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly watches Real Madrid thrash Barcelona but manages to avoid cameras; Cristiano Jr spotted in the stands

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr was spotted watching the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, January 14.

Cristiano Jr was spotted watching the game from the stands. He was also seen smiling when Vinicius celebrated his first goal with Ronaldo's famous 'Sui' celebration. It's reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was also present at the Al-Awwal Stadium but he managed to avoid the cameras.

Here is a video for the same:

Real Madrid got off to a quick start as Vinicius Junior handed them a seventh-minute lead before doubling the score three minutes later. Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski halved the deficit with a low volley in the 33rd minute.

However, Vinicius restored the two-goal cushion with a penalty (39'), which also saw him complete his hat-trick in the Supercopa de Espana. In the second half, Brazilian winger Rodrygo added a fourth (64') to cement the result for Los Blancos.

Chelsea are plotting a move for Real Madrid defender: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning to signing Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy. The Blues sent out Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on a loan transfer. With Marc Cucurella injured and Ben Chilwell only now back from a long-injury, Chelsea are reportedly (as per BBC) chasing Mendy.

Ferland Mendy joined Real Madrid from Olympique Lyonnais in 2019 for a reported transfer fee of £47 million. Since then, he has made 149 appearances for Los Blancos across different competitions, bagging six goals and 10 assists.

He has made six appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring against Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. Apart from Ferland Mendy, Chelsea are also monitoring Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

Shaw has made just 10 appearances this season, as he was injured for a large part of the 2023-24 campaign.