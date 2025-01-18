Cristiano Ronaldo responds with gesture to fans chanting Lionel Messi's name in Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun clash

Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interesting response to fans chanting Lionel Messi's name during Al-Nassr's game against Al-Taawoun. The two teams clashed on Friday (January 17) at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr went behind right at the break (45+5') but rallied to equalize through Aymeric Laporte in the 64th minute. Despite CR7's best efforts, the winner eluded Al-Nassr, who dropped vital points in the title race.

The Riyadh-based club have dropped down to fourth in the Saudi Pro League following the draw. They are now 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who secured a 9-0 win over Al Fateh earlier this week (Thursday, January 16).

During Friday's game, Al-Taawoun fans attempted to irk Cristiano Ronaldo by chanting his archnemesis Lionel Messi's name. The Superstar duo have pushed each other to the limits of excellence in their careers, dividing the football world into two. Despite the intense rivalry, there has been mutual respect, which has perhaps grown as both have attained maturity.

The opposition fans showed their allegiance to the Argentine legend as a light-hearted banter in a bid to unsettle the Portuguese superstar. However, CR7 took the matter sportingly.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner responded with a smile and a thumbs up. Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of this season but recent reports have suggested that he has agreed to a renewal. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is also in the final year of his contract with Inter Miami and has yet to sign a new deal.

How did Lionel Messi respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's invitation for dinner?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo once expressed a desire to have dinner with Lionel Messi. Speaking during the 2019 Champions League draw, CR7 said (via FootBoom):

"I was curious because we shared the stage for 15 years, me and him. I don't know if it's ever happened in football, the same two guys on the same stage all the time. So it is not easy, and of course we have a good relationship. We've not had dinner together yet, but I hope in the future it will happen."

The Argentine icon sat down for an interview with SPORT last December and was reminded of his archrival's comments. La Pulga said:

"Yes, I don't have any problem with that. I've always said that I don't have any issue with him. We might not be friends because we've never shared a dressing room together, but I always see him at award shows and there's no problem. We actually spoke with each other for quite a long time at the most recent show."

He added:

"I don't know if there will be a dinner because I don't know if our paths will cross for obvious reasons, each one of us has our own life and our own commitments. But obviously I would accept the invitation."

Cristiano Ronaldo could go head-to-head against Lionel Messi one last time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where both are expected to represent their nations.

