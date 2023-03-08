Cristiano Ronaldo to be reunited with ref Lionel Messi got kicked out of 2022 FIFA World Cup during Saudi Superclassico

Like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to face a refereeing challenge as he prepares for his biggest game since switching to the Saudi Arabian league in the winter.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's club Al Nassr are gearing up for a vital Saudi Superclassico clash with their arch-rivals Al-Ittihad. However, the appointment of the referee for the fixture has attracted attention.

As per Spanish publication AS (via Express), the controversial Mateu Lahoz will officiate the game despite his history with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recall that Messi was furious with Lahoz after his controversial officiating decisions during the clash between Argentina and the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Spaniard issued a whopping 17 yellow cards during the game, with 13 of them being given for dissent.

Speaking after the game, the former Barcelona skipper couldn't hide his disappointment in the official and called on FIFA to take action. He told the media:

"I don’t want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened. I think FIFA must take care of this. It cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task."

It's worth mentioning that that isn't the only game in which Lahoz was criticized for his performance. The Spaniard is known for referring El Clasico matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga. Lahoz appeared to apologize to Ronaldo after failing to award him a penalty during an El Classico in 2016.

The official also made headlines when he dished out a staggering 15 yellow cards and two red cards in Barca's 1-1 draw with Espanyol in the Catalan derby in December. He was called out by Jordi Alba, who was one of the players sent off during the encounter.

How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have fared so far this season

Lionel Messi is enjoying a brilliant outing this season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been one of the most vital figures in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad since the campaign kicked off. He has recorded an impressive 18 goals and 16 assists in 30 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has bagged eight goals and two assists for Al Nassr in seven games across all fronts since joining the Saudi Arabian side during the winter transfer window.

Both superstars have important fixtures this midweek. While Ronaldo is preparing for the Saudi Superclassico scheduled for tomorrow (9 March), Messi will be in action for PSG in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich later today (8 March).

