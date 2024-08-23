Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he named new YouTube channel UR- Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo's new YouTube channel (UR. Cristiano) has amassed over 30 million subscribers in over two days. In a video titled 'Discover EVERYTHING about us. Who will win?' the Ballon d'Or winner discussed the reason behind the naming of the channel.

Ronaldo explained that 'UR' sounded like 'You are,' and it was a way to make people feel a sense of belonging, i.e., a part of a family. His partner Georgina Rodriguez elaborated on the thought process behind the nomenclature.

Cristiano: UR (You are) is the way to call people to be on our side, to feel part of the concept.

Georgina: I think it's a really fitting name, especially coming from a platform named YouTube, U(You) R(Ronaldo), so it fits perfectly.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo posted about the YouTube channel on X and urged people to 'SIUUUbscribe' and join him in his YouTube journey.

“The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” he wrote.

The channel was an instant hit among fans, as it broke the record for surpassing one million subscribers on YouTube in just 90 minutes. The platform was quick to acknowledge the feat and sent him the YouTube Gold Play Button.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a video of him opening the Play Button in front of his children, posting on X:

“A present for my family (red heart emoji) Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!,” he wrote.

The Al-Nassr talisman has garnered 34 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and the number is increasing by the minute. The channel has 19 videos (including shorts), giving fans a glimpse of his family, relationships and other nuances of his daily life.

YouTuber IShowSpeed reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo beating his YouTube subscriber count in just 24 hours

YouTuber IShowSpeed couldn't keep his calm when Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel beat his number of subscribers in just one day. IShowSpeed (aka Darren Jason Watkins Jr) is one of the most popular Ronaldo fans on social media, with over 28 million subscribers on YouTube.

Speed produced a poker face when Cristiano Ronaldo's live subscriber count surpassed him. Thereafter, he unleashed the iconic 'SIUU' celebration before jumping so hard that he toppled his recording equipment.

The 19-year-old had met Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier game with Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2023. It was Ronaldo's 199th match for Portugal, which they won 3-0. After the game, Speed got a chance to meet his idol.

With 112.6 million followers on X, 636 million on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook and 34 million on YouTube, Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to reaching a staggering one billion followers on social media.

