Cristiano Ronaldo or Ronaldo Nazario? When Thierry Henry named the 'real' Ronaldo between Portuguese superstar and Brazil legend

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry once referred to Ronaldo Nazario as the 'real' Ronaldo, rather than Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier in the year, the former French forward was asked by Jamie Carragher if he had ever asked to exchange shirts with any player during his career.

Henry's response was a clear reference to Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario, who was known as "R9" during his playing days:

"Yeah, I did. Ronaldo. R9. The Real Ronaldo."

A surprised Carragher asked:

"The real one?"

Henry responded:

“For me, how many Ronaldos did you know growing up?"

Carragher was still uncertain about it:

"To call him the ‘real Ronaldo’ now when we’ve got Cristiano..."

However, Henry did not allow the former Liverpool man to finish, before clarifying emphatically:

“Ronaldo is R9. Cristiano is Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Ronaldo Nazario is widely considered one of the greatest players in footballing history, renowned for his incredible speed and finishing ability. The Brazilian started his career at Cruzeiro before moving to Europe to play for PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona.

R9 had a particularly successful stint at Barcelona, scoring an impressive 47 goals in 49 games in his final season with the club. This form convinced Inter Milan to pay a world-record transfer fee of £25 million for his services. However, a ruptured tendon in his knee suffered in 2000 meant he was never quite the same player again.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has had a longer and healthier career and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. The Portuguese ace has scored an impressive 819 career goals and won five Ballons d'Or, awarded to the best player in Europe.

Ronaldo has played for top clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, and has consistently performed at a high level throughout his career. While Ronaldo's form has shown some signs of decline in recent years, he remains one of the most respected and accomplished players in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo could continue his career in Saudi Arabia

According to CBS Sports, Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr FC are getting ready for Cristiano Ronaldo's medical examination as they move closer to signing the Portuguese.

Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated last month after he gave a critical interview, slamming the club and its manager, Erik ten Hag.

Since then, the forward has been seeking a new team, and it seems that he may be heading to the Middle East. Al Nassr are reportedly confident that Ronaldo will choose to join them. They have already scheduled a medical examination and made arrangements for the forward and his advisors to stay.

Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially earn $75 million per year, or approximately £62 million, if he accepts Al Nassr's offer, according to reports. In addition, image rights and other endorsements could increase this figure to around £173 million per year. The exact terms of the offer have not been disclosed.

