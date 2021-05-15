Cristiano Ronaldo's agent provides huge update on his future

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother recently promised to bring her son back to Sporting CP next season, but his agent has rebuffed the possible move. Jorge Mendes has openly said the Portuguese star is not moving back home any time soon.

Earlier this week, Sporting CP won their first Liga NOS title in 19 years. During the celebration, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother made the aforementioned promise. She said:

"I'll talk to him [Cristiano] to bring him back. Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting's stadium]."

However, the move back to Portugal is not on the cards as per Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes. He claims the Juventus star is happy to see Sporting CP win the Liga NOS title, but there are no plans to return. Mendes told Record:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is not coming back to Sporting. He's proud of the title won but at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal."

Former Juventus players on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Christian Vieri has astonishingly predicted Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus this summer. The former Bianconeri striker believes they will not qualify for the Champions League and that will see the top players leave the club. He told Bobo TV:

"For me, Inter will win in Turin and Juventus won't play in the Champions League next season. Without Champions League football, Ronaldo will leave and many others will follow him, Juventus will face a severe financial crisis. It will be a dramatic failure and many players will leave."

Meanwhile, former Bianconeri midfielder Massimo Mauro has urged Juventus to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. He said:

"Cristiano doesn't drag his team-mates along with him, he always wants them to give him the ball to score goals. He is a great individualist, he is not a team player. From the point of view of results, Juventus with him did not do better than in the past, they even did worse in the Champions League. That is why the best thing for both of them is that their paths separate."

Juventus face Serie A champions Inter tonight at the Allianz Stadium. They need a win at all costs to have any chance of making it to the Champions League next season.