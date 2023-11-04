Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr among Saudi Arabian clubs interested in signing Manchester United defender - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Raphael Varane in the January transfer window.

According to TeamTalk, the 30-year-old has expressed his desire to exit Old Trafford, with the player's agents receiving offers from several clubs around the globe. However, it is believed that Al-Nassr hold the upper hand in securing the services of Varane.

The former Real Madrid center-back has failed to appear for Manchester United in their last two matches across competitions. His absence has created speculation among fans, with few believing that there may be issues with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician has been under pressure due to the Red Devils' poor form and reports claiming that the current squad at Old Trafford is unhappy with his approach.

Amid such circumstances, Varane could reunite with his former Los Blancos and Red Devils teammate Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The pair shared the pitch for the aforementioned sides 231 times.

Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £34 million. The Frenchman has since managed 72 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging two goals and an assist. His only trophy with the Red Devils is last season's Carabao Cup.

The center-back suffered multiple fitness issues, limiting his game time for United. He missed 19 matches across competitions for club and country in the 2021-22 season, while remaining absent for 15 outings in the following campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers since moving from Manchester United to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023 after a fallout with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Prior to leaving the Red Devils, the 38-year-old striker managed just four Premier League starts in the 2022-23 season, bagging one goal.

However, since his move to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has found the back of the net with regularity. In the 2023-24 campaign, the former Juventus man has scored 14 goals and managed eight assists in just 15 appearances across competitions.

Overall, he has bagged 28 goals and 10 assists in 24 appearances in all competitions for Al-Nassr. The Portuguese icon will be in action later today (November 4), as his side, who sit second take on 14th-placed Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.