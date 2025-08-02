Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus wants team to sign player in key position following Saudi star's poor showing in friendly: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus reportedly wants to sign a new left-back this summer. The newly-appointed manager of the Riyadh-based club experimented with Ayman Yahya at left-back recently.However, as per NFC1World on X, the Portuguese manager reckons that Yahya is not suitable enough to play at left-back on a regular basis. As per NFC1World, he has urged the club to look for a local left-back for the position.Al-Nassr recently beat French side Toulouse 2-1 in a friendly game in which Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net. Jorge Jesus picked versatile Yahya at left-back against the Ligue 1 side but was far from impressed with the 24-year-old.Yahya has come through Al-Nassr's youth ranks and has been at the club over the years, barring a brief loan spell with Al-Ahli. He has made 121 appearances for the Saudi Pro League giants till date scoring 20 goals and providing 17 assists.The 24-year-old is a manager's dream as he can play almost everywhere on the pitch. Throughout his career, he has played as a winger, full-back, midfielder and even as a striker. He has played 57 times alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr so far and they have four joint goal participations. Bayern Munich star eager to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr this summer: ReportsBayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae is reportedly keen on moving to Al-Nassr this summer. As claimed by Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Cristiano Ronaldo's side are looking to sign a centre-back this summer.The Knights of Najd have been linked with Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and Aston Villa star Pau Torres. It has been claimed that Kim Min-jae is eager to move to Al-Awwal Park but there is no agreement between the two parties yet.Expectations were big from Kim Min-jae following his €50 million move to Bayern Munich from Napoli in 2023. However, the South Korea international has failed to impress at the Allianz Arena.He has made 79 appearances for Bayern Munich across two seasons and helped them win the Bundesliga in 2024-25. However, the German giants are understood to be willing to part ways with the 28-year-old.Cristiano Ronaldo's side are believed to be more keen on Pau Torres who has been solid for Aston Villa in the Premier League. Kim Min-jae is likely to be targeted only if they fail to land the Spaniard.