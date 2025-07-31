Bayern Munich star keen on joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the summer transfer window: Reports

By Silas Sud
Modified Jul 31, 2025 18:41 GMT
Al-Nassr v FC Toulouse - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty
Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae is reportedly keen on joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna. Additionally, Aston Villa's Pau Torres is also on the Knights of Najd's shortlist as they seek to sign a new foreign centre-back.

The Bavarians signed Kim Min-jae from Napoli in the summer of 2023 for a reported transfer fee of €50 million. The 28-year-old has made 79 appearances across all competitions to date, helping the German outfit win the 2024-25 Bundesliga title.

However, Min-jae has struggled with his decision-making and aerial ability during his time at Bayern Munich. This reportedly led to the Bavarians putting him up for sale in the January transfer window.

With Aymeric Laporte allegedly being linked with a return to Europe this summer, Al-Nassr are in search of a replacement at centre-back. Aouna tweeted on X:

"Talks continue between Kim Min-jae's agent and Al-Nassr 🇸🇦, like exclusively revelead on June. Player is keen on the move but no agreement yet between the parties. Pau Torres center back from Aston Villa is also in the short list of Al-Nassr."
While Kim Min-jae's representatives are reportedly in discussions with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., the latter could push for a move for Pau Torres if the deal falls through. Torres has impressed at Aston Villa over the past two seasons, establishing himself as a consistent defender in the Premier League.

"We’re just getting started" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends bold message to fans following Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Toulouse

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a bold message on social media after scoring during his side's 2-1 win over Toulouse. The Knights of Najd secured their second pre-season win of the summer after winning the friendly clash on Wednesday, July 30.

Yann Gboho broke the deadlock for Toulouse in the 25th minute. However, Ronaldo, making his first appearance this summer, leveled the scores eight minutes later with an excellent strike. Mohammed Maran then headed home in the 77th minute to secure the win.

Ronaldo posted on Instagram:

"The hunger never fades. Still work to do and we’re just getting started"

Cristiano Ronaldo's side will next be in action against Almeria in a friendly on Sunday, August 10.

