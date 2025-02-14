Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as key player ruled out for 3-4 weeks after picking up injury against Al-Ahli: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have suffered an injury blow as defender Sultan Al-Ghannam is set to be about for 3-4 weeks. The 30-year-old right-back picked up a knock during his team's 3-2 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, February 13.

The Knights of Najd secured a fifth consecutive league win thanks to a resolute performance at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. John Duran scored a brace, while Ayman Yahya was the other goalscorer for Al-Nassr. Ivan Toney and Sumayhan Al-Nabit were the goalscorers for Al-Ahli.

Ronaldo and Co. played with a man down for most of the second half after Mohammed Simakan was sent off in the 47th minute for violent conduct.

Al-Ghannam was named in the starting XI for the Al-Ahli clash by manager Stefano Pioli. The Saudi Arabian defender, however, was forced off the pitch two minutes before the break after picking up an injury. He was replaced by Ali Lajami.

According to NFC1World on X, Al-Ghannam will be absent for 3-4 weeks. The nature of his injury was not disclosed.

Al-Ghannam has been a key part of Al-Nassr's setup this term and his absence will be a huge blow for Pioli's side. He has made 18 league appearances so far, starting in all but one. Overall, he has two goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

Sultan Al-Ghannam and Cristiano Ronaldo have taken to the pitch 77 times together, recording eight joint-goal contributions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr keen on recruiting Liverpool forward in the summer

Al-Nassr remains keen on singing Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. The Saudi outfit tried to sign the Uruguayan during the winter transfer window but saw their offer turned down by the Reds.

Al-Nassr reportedly made multiple offers for Nunez, up to £65 million, but Liverpool were unwilling to part ways with one of their key players mid-season. According to Tribal Football, the Knights of Najd will resume their pursuit of Nunez in the summer as the player is open to a move amid his struggles at Anfield.

Nunez has failed to live up to expectations since his reported £85 million transfer from Benfica in 2022. In 129 outings for the Reds, he has managed 39 goals and 22 assists.

