Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr expected to make summer offer for PL star despite rejection in winter window: Reports

Saudi giants Al-Nassr are reportedly expected to continue their pursuit of Darwin Nunez to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh despite their failure in the January transfer window. The Knights of Najd tried to sign the Uruguay international last month, however, Liverpool turned down their offer.

According to a report in Tribal Football, Al-Nassr remain keen on Nunez and will make a move to sign the striker in the summer. Despite Liverpool's insistence that the 25-year-old was not for sale, he showed sufficient interest in moving to Saudi Arabia, encouraging the interest from the club.

Al-Nassr made multiple offers, reportedly up to £65 million to sign Nunez from Liverpool, but the Reds were unwilling to do business for the former Benfica man. Arne Slot's side did not want to part ways with the striker in the middle of the season, given that they are in the hunt for three major honors this year.

The Saudi giants roped in Colombia international Jhon Duran from Aston Villa last month reportedly for £77 million after failing to sign Darwin Nunez. The 21-year-old has hit the ground running, scoring four goals in two league games since joining the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo features for Al-Nassr in win over Al-Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 19th league appearance of the season for Al-Nassr as they claimed a 3-2 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. The Knights of Najd move to within five points of leaders Al-Ittihad with their win over their rivals away from home.

Jhon Duran opened the scoring for his side in 32 minutes, scoring for a second successive league game before Ivan Toney equalized for the home side in the 78th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off after 76 minutes, but his side managed to win, with Ayman Yahya and Duran scoring in the 80th and 88th minutes, respectively. Al-Ahli scored late through Sumayhan Al-Nabit but failed to find a leveler in the tie.

Al-Nassr now have 44 points under their belt after 20 rounds of matches. They remain behind both Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in first and second place, respectively, despite having played a game more than the two sides.

