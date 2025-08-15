Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as star player picks up injury ahead of Saudi Super Cup S/F: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have suffered a major blow ahead of the Saudi Super Cup semi-final. As reported by Al Nassr Zone on X, star defender Mohammed Simakan has suffered a recurrence of his foot joint injury.

The report claims that the French defender aggravated his foot joint injury during today's training session. Al-Nassr could now be without the former RB Leipzig man against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final on Tuesday, August 19.

Simakan has been a key player for the Riyadh-based outfit following his reported €45 million move from RB Leipzig in 2024. He made 39 appearances across competitions for Cristiano Ronaldo's side last season scoring once and providing three assists.

The 25-year-old has been predominantly used at centre-back by Al-Nassr but he is also capable of playing as a right-back. Blessed with solid pace, physique and aerial ability, he is one of the most important players for Al-Alami.

Simakan previously had spells with Strasbourg in France and RB Leipzig in Germany before moving to Saudi Arabia. He is also a former France youth international at the under-20 and under-21 levels.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been pretty active during the summer transfer window this time out. They have signed Inigo Martinez from Barcelona and Joao Felix from Chelsea in the summer.

Former Barcelona star Inigo Martinez opens up on chat with Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr switch

Former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo following his switch to Al-Nassr this summer. The Spaniard made a surprise move to the Al-Awaal Park this summer after activating clause in his Barca deal to leave for free.

The 34-year-old defender has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo was waiting for a defender at Al-Nassr and he only heard good things about him in the past. He said, via OJogo:

"I had already been told good things about him. I was pleasantly surprised, when I was in Madrid they told me that he was like that. There is a good feeling, he was waiting for me when I arrived in Portugal [pre-season training] and we were able to talk. He is cheerful, I feel a good atmosphere in the group."

Martinez admitted that his departure from Barcelona was a surprise to many but he could not refuse such a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr. He said:

"It was a shock for many. Nowadays, in football, everything changes from one day to the next. On an economic level, this league cannot be compared with any of the others. Looking at my career and what I have achieved, it was the right time to take this step, these trains pass once and it is difficult to say no. No one is prepared to see this type of contract, when they ask us, we don't even believe it."

Martinez joined Barcelona in 2023 and was initially seen as a squad player but he established himself as a regular last season. He made 71 appearances for the Catalan giants and won three trophies. Barcelona were also happy to let the veteran defender depart as they saved €14 million from wages following his exit.

