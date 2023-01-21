Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr debut will garner attention of entire football world, says Saudi Pro League chairman

Saudi Pro League chairman Abdulaziz Al Afaleq believes Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for Al-Nassr will see the Middle Eastern country attract global attention.

Ronaldo put an end to speculation over his future by joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer last month. He committed his future to the Saudi Pro League club until 2025 and will reportedly earn a whopping £173 million a year.

The Portuguese icon, though, is yet to make his debut for Al-Aalami as he was serving a suspension for smashing an Everton fan's phone in April last year. His first match on Saudi soil came for Riyadh XI, a team consisting of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The former Real Madrid superstar notably impressed in the match held at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday, January 19. He netted a brace in the game but ultimately ended up on the losing side as Lionel Messi and Co. claimed a 5-4 win.

Having provided a glimpse of what he is all about, the 37-year-old will now make his bow for Rudi Garcia's side against Ettifaq this weekend. He will be hopeful of getting his Saudi Pro League stint off to a great start at Mrsool Park on Sunday, January 22.

Abdulaziz Al Afaleq is confident that the forward's Al-Nassr debut will be a major talking point in the football world. He also pointed out how the player's involvement in the friendly against PSG highlighted the Saudis' passion for the sport. He said [via The National]:

“The sell-out attendance on Thursday [January 19] night and Cristiano Ronaldo’s much-awaited league debut on Sunday is indicative of the huge passion Saudi fans have for football."

"We have no doubt the eyes of the football world will be firmly on the Saudi Pro League and Mrsool Park on Sunday [January 22] night.”

Ronaldo could take Al-Nassr to the top of the table

Al-Aalami were placed at the top of the Saudi Pro League table when Ronaldo joined the club. However, Al-Ittihad displaced them after they beat Al Feiha 3-0 at home on Thursday.

Garcia's side, though, can reclaim their spot atop the table by earning a victory over Ettifaq on Sunday. Ronaldo could thus make his debut for the club by helping them climb back up.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be determined to fire the Riyadh-based club to Saudi Pro League glory this season. Having won league titles in England, Spain, and Juventus, he will be keen to do the same in the Middle Eastern country.

