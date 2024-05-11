Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr keen on signing UEFA Champions League finalist - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus. The German stunned Signal Iduna Park by announcing his departure from BVB after 12 years.

Until now, reports stated that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were the frontrunner in signing the German. However, Saudi Pro League's Al Nassr has reportedly joined the bidding race. Moreover, the MLS side St. Louis City have also shown interest in getting the German midfielder (via Essentially Sports).

The player has not decided on his future yet and is just listening to the offers. However, Reus' friend, Samir Nasri, has made a crucial revelation that might hint at his future.

"He (Reus) said he loves football too much to quit right now and will go to MLS next season," Nasri said (via Essential Sports).

Marco Reus has had an exceptional career for Borussia Dortmund. He joined the BVB's first team in 2012 from Borussia Monchengladbach and has cemented himself as a club legend in the last decade. In 426 games for the Yellow Army, Reus has scored 169 goals and created 130 more.

The German has also won two German Cups, three German Super Cups, and three Bundesliga Player of the Year awards for the yellow outfit. In his final match for Borussia Dortmund, Reus will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 2.

The King's Cup final could be Cristiano Ronaldo's only shot at silverware this season

Al-Nassr v Al Wehda - Saudi Pro League (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will play the King's Cup final against Al Hilal, and this could be their only chance of redeeming an otherwise underwhelming season.

Currently, Ronaldo's side is nine points behind league leaders Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League table (having played one game more than Al Hilal). The Knights of Najd have already been eliminated from the AFC Champions League after losing to Al Ain in the quarter-finals. Finally, arch-rivals Al Hilal also clinched the Arab Super Cup after a victory over Al Ittihad.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring form hasn't dipped. The Portuguese talisman has netted 42 times and assisted 12 more in 41 games for the yellow outfit.