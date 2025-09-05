Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr mate closing in on move to join Saudi rivals this summer: Reports

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Otavio is believed to be closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Qadsiah. According to Saudi journalist Khaled Al-Rasheed (via @NFC1World on X), the 30-year-old has a 'final agreement' with the Khobar-based outfit.

Otavio joined the Knights of Najd from Portuguese side Porto for a reported €60 million fee in August 2023. An attacking midfielder who can also operate as a wide midfielder or winger, he has bagged 12 goals and 16 assists in 84 appearances for the Saudi Arabian side.

Although he was born in Brazil, Otavio became a naturalized citizen of Portugal in March 2021. He has shared the pitch with Ronaldo on the international stage on 12 occasions.

According to Al-Rasheed, Otavio's entourage is in close contact with Al-Nassr over a move to Al-Qadsiah this summer. He further claimed that a concrete decision from all parties is expected over the next 48 hours.

Nassr have strengthened their squad significantly this summer. They have signed established stars like Joao Felix from Chelsea (€30 million), Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich (€25 million) and Inigo Martinez from Barcelona (free transfer).

Despite the additions, the lack of depth in midfield is a genuine cause for concern for Ronaldo's side. After the imminent departure of Otavio, they will likely be scouring the market for a replacement.

Former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante (currently at Al-Ittihad) has been linked with a move to the Al-Awwal stadium over the past few weeks. With Al-Nassr look to challenge Ittihad and Al-Hilal for the Saudi Pro League title, the potential addition of the Frenchman's experience and quality could prove decisive.

"I felt a wonderful moment" - Joao Felix opens up on conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo before Al-Nassr move

Portuguese forward Joao Felix has opened up on how superstar attacker Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to join Al-Nassr this summer.

Earlier this summer, Felix joined Nassr for a reported €30 million fee from Chelsea. He has already made an impact for his new side with four goals in his first three games, including a hat-trick on his Saudi Pro League debut.

Speaking at a press conference while on international duty with Selecao das Quinas, the 25-year-old said (via GOAL h/t Al Nassr Zone on X):

"Ronaldo? You can see he's building something here and doing his part in developing the project. He was one of the first to talk to me about coming here, and when he talked to me, I felt a wonderful moment and a beautiful feeling, and that helped convince me."

"I feel like this league is evolving a lot. Every year, more players come to play here. The project at Al-Nassr is good and exciting. Of course, I want to help the team and the club as much as possible, score goals, provide assists, and help them win games. And most importantly, I want to help them win championships," Felix added.

Up next, Felix and Ronaldo will be seen in action in Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier fixture against Armenia on Saturday (September 6).

