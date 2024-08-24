Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reach verbal agreement to sign Brazilian attacker: Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr have reached a verbal agreement to sign Brazilian attacker Wesley Gassova, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old has made a name for himself at Corinthians, where he has moved from the youth squads into the first team.

Wesley has already made 84 first-team appearances for Corinthians, after impressing for their U-20 side, where he played 15 games. This season, he has been one of their most exciting talents, playing in 46 games for the club, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

His impressive performances have led to interest outside of Brazil, especially in Saudi Arabia, where Al-Nassr are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has opened up about the situation of Wesley's transfer, revealing that he could be on his way to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report has revealed that Al-Nassr have already agreed to terms with Corinthians, with the Saudi giants set to pay $20 million to the Brazilian side. Negotiations also seem to have been finalized on the player's end as well, with a verbal agreement now in place with Wesley.

Fabrizio Romano also noted that all parties are undergoing the process of exchanging documents to finalize the transfer this summer. Corinthians are also believed to have a sell-on clause, which would see them profit if Al-Nassr eventually sell the forward to another club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to return to former club after Al-Nassr stint

Wesley looks set to join Al-Nassr this summer, but he will not play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for long if the Portuguese legend listens to his former coach. Rene Meulensteen, who coached the forward at Manchester United, has urged Ronaldo to return to Europe.

After a second stint at Manchester United went sour, the legendary striker left Europe entirely, moving to Saudi Arabia in January 2023. However, Meulensteen has shared his opinion on a potential return, telling Gambling Zone (via talkSPORT):

"There would be some romance in Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Europe to finish his career off... He also needs to understand that he’s not the same player anymore, not the same as Cristiano Ronaldo when he was 28. He can still play an important role in many aspects."

"So yeah, I think it would be nice for a lot of reasons if he returned to Europe, maybe with Sporting. It will be really interesting to see when eventually he announces his retirement from football."

Ronaldo notably started his career with Sporting, after which he signed for Manchester United. He went on to cement his name as a football great while at Real Madrid, before moving to Juventus, returning to United, and finally, moving to Al-Nassr.

