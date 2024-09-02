Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr rip up contract with 31-year-old star to open up extra foreign signing slot

Cristiano Ronaldo will have one less familiar face at Al-Nassr after the club terminated the contract of defender Alex Telles this summer. The Brazilian defender is available to join any club as a free agent after mutually agreeing to the termination with the Saudi club, who are eyeing another foreign signing.

Al-Nassr spent heavily in the 2023 summer transfer window as they sought to surround Cristiano Ronaldo with quality players. The likes of Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Otavio joined, as did Telles, with whom Ronaldo played in his second spell at Manchester United.

Transfer expert Romano has now confirmed that the former FC Porto left-back has been cut loose by the Knights of Najd this summer, effective immediately. The 31-year-old will be able to move elsewhere despite the transfer window shutting in multiple leagues.

Alex Telles last featured for Al-Nassr in their 4-1 win over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on August 27. The left-back played 38 times for Al-Nassr in his time at the club, recording three goals and five assists in his year in Saudi. Four of his appearances came this season, indicating that there was never really a falling out with the club.

Al-Nassr decided to cut Telles as they intend to replace him with another signing from Europe or South America. The club has signed a number of players this summer, including goalkeeper Bento and centre-back Mohamed Simakan.

The Saudi giants already signed left-back Salem Al-Najdi earlier this summer, with a possible view to the 21-year-old replacing Telles. With the transfer window only a few hours from closing, the club will be keen to wrap up the signing of another player to add quality to their squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr closing in on Chelsea youngster - Reports

Al-Nassr are eyeing attacking reinforcement to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the club and one option is Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel. According to a report from Chelsea Dodgers X, talks are taking place with the Premier League side for the transfer of the forward.

Left-winger Wesley Gassova has joined the Saudi outfit from Corinthians and they are now looking to add a right-winger in Angelo. The report claims that Chelsea are holding out for a fee of around £33 million for the winger, who has no single first-team appearance for the club.

Angelo Gabriel joined Chelsea from Santos in 2023 for £13 million and sent him on loan to Strasbourg for the 2023-24 campaign. He appears to have no place in Enzo Maresca's squad this season, and playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo could appeal to him.

