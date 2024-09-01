Chelsea in talks to sell attacker to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for the transfer of Angelo Gabriel. According to Chelsea Dodgers on X (formerly Twitter), the Blues are in final discussions with the Saudi Pro League outfit for the sale of the Brazilian winger.

Angelo is one of many players at Stamford Bridge who weren't drafted into Enzo Maresca's first team for the 2024-25 season. In a bid to trim down their bloated squad, the London club have either loaned out or offloaded players, and the former Santos star could be the next.

The 19-year-old joined Chelsea in 2023 from the Brazilian league but hasn't yet made an official appearance for the club. Upon joining the London club, he was sent on loan to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, where he spent the entirety of the 2023-24 season.

In 25 games across competitions for the French club, he managed four goals and two assists and was named the club's Player of the Month in September 2023. He returned to Chelsea at the end of the season but did not impress Maresca enough in pre-season.

Furthermore, Chelsea boast a wealth of options on the wing such as Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho, and Joao Felix. Thus, limiting Angelo's chances of breaking into the first team at any point in the season and prompting a potential move to Al-Nassr.

Angelo's contract with the Blues runs until 2029, and a loan move could mean more experience and game time for the Brazilian youngster.

Chelsea held to 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge by Crystal Palace

The Blues failed to register back-to-back league victories in the league after being held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace on Sunday, September 1. Enzo Maresca's side came into the game full of confidence following an emphatic 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers a week ago.

They controlled the tie and took the lead in the 25th minute through Nicolas Jackson, who was set up by Cole Palmer. However, a 53rd-minute strike by Eberechi Eze denied the Blues their second league win of the campaign as both sides shared the spoils at Stamford Bridge.

The result also brings an end to Chelsea's 13-game win streak against The Eagles. They will next play Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, September 14, after the international break.

