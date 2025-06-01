Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr take up option to sign foreign star on permanent deal after his loan-spell: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have completed the permanent transfer of defender Mohamed Simakan. The French defender joined the Knights of Najd last summer on loan from RB Leipzig with an option to buy.

As per NFC1World on X, the Saudi club have now purchased the contract of the 25-year-old right back, keeping him at the club beyond this summer. Simakan was initially meant to sign for Al-Nassr permanently last summer, but administrative and financial issues saw him being acquired instead on a loan.

The Frenchman began his professional career in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg. In 2021, he joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig before moving to Saudi Arabia in 2024. Primarily a center-back, Simakan can also be deployed as a right full-back.

He featured in 39 matches across competitions for Al-Nassr last term, contributing a goal and three assists. Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Simakan have shared the pitch 34 times for the Knights of Najd, recording one joint-goal participation. The defender assisted the Portugal superstar's goal in a 2- 1 home loss to Al-Qadisiah in November 2024.

Alan Shearer comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's future amid Al-Nassr exit rumors

Alan Shearer recently weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo's future amid reports of a possible exit from Al-Nassr this summer. The 40-year-old is in the final month of his current deal with the Saudi Arabian outfit and has yet to sign an extension, leading to speculations of an exit.

Speaking on Betfair (via GOAL), Shearer pointed out that despite not being the player he once was, Ronaldo is still going strong for club and country. He added that the Al-Nassr superstar would retire when he feels so.

"Ronaldo has hinted at an exit from his current club, what’s next for him? I don't know. He's not as good as he was obviously. It's impossible to be at that age but he's still going somehow and still scoring goals at that level. I haven't got a clue what's going on with him. He's still playing for Portugal, they won't retire him, he'll have to retire himself," Shearer said.

"Whether he wants to play in the Club World Cup, the World Cup next year... I don't know but it'll be really interesting to see what happens with him and what his next step is. You have to be surprised to see him still doing it at his age. To be playing at 40 at any level is remarkable. To still be playing and scoring for Portugal is remarkable but he's been just that all through his career," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo registered an impressive 35 goals and four assists in 41 matches for Al-Nassr during the 2024-25 season. He has won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot for consecutive seasons now.

