“He’s not as good as he was obviously” - Alan Shearer makes confident claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement amid Al-Nassr exit rumors

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement remains on his own terms, despite the 40-year-old no longer performing at the level he once did. Shearer also expressed interest in Ronaldo's future amid rumors of a possible exit from Al-Nassr this summer.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become a free agent at the end of June, upon the expiration of his current deal with Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future remains unclear after he hinted his chapter with the club was 'over', following Al-Nassr's 3-2 loss against Al-Fateh on May 26.

After finishing the season trophyless and failing to qualify for the AFC Champions League, Ronaldo has been linked with an exit from Al-Nassr ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. Several clubs, including Al-Hilal and Wydad Casablanca, have been linked with the Portugal forward.

Ad

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo is also going strong on the international stage for Portugal and remains a vital cog in Roberto Martinez's starting XI. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to take place next year, Ronaldo has shown no signs of considering retirement.

Shearer told Betfair (via GOAL):

"Ronaldo has hinted at an exit from his current club, what’s next for him? I don't know. He's not as good as he was obviously. It's impossible to be at that age but he's still going somehow and still scoring goals at that level. I haven't got a clue what's going on with him. He's still playing for Portugal, they won't retire him, he'll have to retire himself."

Ad

He added:

"Whether he wants to play in the Club World Cup, the World Cup next year... I don't know but it'll be really interesting to see what happens with him and what his next step is. You have to be surprised to see him still doing it at his age. To be playing at 40 at any level is remarkable. To still be playing and scoring for Portugal is remarkable but he's been just that all through his career."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been called up for the UEFA Nations League semis. He is expected to feature for Portugal in their semi-final clash against Germany on June 4.

"God willing, we will find a solution" - Al-Nassr sporting director confirms the club want Cristiano Ronaldo to sign new deal

Al-Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro recently confirmed that the Knights of Najd are actively negotiating with Cristiano Ronaldo to renew his contract. He also admitted that multiple clubs are interested in signing the Real Madrid legend.

Ad

Hierro made an appearance at a news conference on Thursday, May 29, where he said (via ESPN):

"Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr runs until June 30. We will work to renew his contract so he can continue with us, and there are many clubs interested in signing him. We are negotiating with Cristiano Ronaldo to renew his contract. God willing, we will find a solution."

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent in January 2023 on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Despite being unable to inspire his side to any silverware, the Portugal ace has performed at a high level, recording 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More