Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate, linked with summer exit, set to be left out of squad for upcoming SPL clash: Reports

Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli has reportedly decided to bench Cristiano Ronaldo's exit-linked teammate Aymeric Laporte for the Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Taawoun on Friday (May 16).

The 30-year-old Spaniard - who has been at Mrsool Park since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 - has been a key first-team player. In 69 appearances across competitions, Laporte has bagged nine goals and an assist.

He has netted five times across competitions this season, including four times in 20 outings in the Saudi Pro League - where Pioli's side are third in the standings and out of title contention. They trail leaders Al-Ittihad (74) by 11 points with three games remaining, while holders Al-Hilal (68) are five points in front and nearly assured of a top-two finish.

As reported by Daily Mail (via Tribal Football), Laporte wants to leave the Knights of Najd this summer, with Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille said to be interested in his services.

According to NFC1World, Laporte has decided to exclude the Euro 2024 winner from his squad to play Al-Taawoun on Friday.

"Pioli decides to exclude Laporte from the team's roster against Al-Taawoun."

The Daily Mail has reported that Laporte - who's contracted with the Knights of Najd till 2026 and is on £390,000 weekly wages - is set to be released by the club a year before his deal ends.

Laporte also didn't play the 3-2 AFC Champions League semi-final defeat to Kawasaki Frontale. He also didn't feature in the last two league games (3-2 home defeat to Al-Ittihad and the 9-0 win at Al-Okhdood). Interestingly, Ronaldo's teammate had scored in his last league outing - a 3-2 win at Damac in April.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of another impressive season for Al-Nassr, his second full campaign in Saudi Arabian football, having arrived in the Kingdom on a free transfer in December 2022.

Following a 44-goal 2023-24 campaign - where he struck a record 36 goals in the top flight - the 40-year-old Ronaldo's numbers are a bit down this season. Nevertheless, Ronaldo has bagged 33 goals and four assists in 39 outings across competitions.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 23 strikes and three assists in 28 outings in the league. It's pertinent to note that Ronaldo hasn't scored in his last two league games, with Pioli's side losing both matchups.

