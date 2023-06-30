Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have turned their attention to Barcelona star after failing to agree deal with Serie A club for player - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have shifted their attention to Barcelona star Franck Kessie after failing to reach an agreement with Inter for Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, as per Football Italia.

The situation surrounding Brozovic's potential move to Al-Nassr has been marked by volatility and unpredictability, forcing the club to look for more options.

Inter and Al-Nassr initially agreed on a €23 million fee for Brozovic. However, the player resisted the move for a considerable time before eventually giving in and accepting a lucrative three-year contract worth €100 million in total. This deal included wages and a signing-on fee.

However, the situation took yet another turn on the morning of June 30. Multiple sources now report that Al-Nassr suddenly reduced their offer to Inter, offering only €13 million plus €2 million in bonuses instead of the initially agreed-upon fee.

Furthermore, several reports suggest that Al-Nassr have now set their sights on Barcelona's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie. So far, Barcelona have been unsuccessful in its attempts to sell Kessie. Still, if a deal were to materialize with Al-Nassr, it would provide Barcelona with the funds to pursue Brozovic's acquisition, satisfying the desires of both Inter and the Croatia international.

The urgency for Barcelona to facilitate Kessie's move to Al-Nassr lies in the fact that Inter are waiting for the funds from a sale to reinvest in the acquisition of Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi. Therefore, a swift resolution to the Kessie transfer could set off a chain of events that would benefit all parties involved.

As per journalist Sami Mokbel, Hakim Ziyech's anticipated £8 million transfer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has fallen apart after a knee problem was detected during the winger's medical examination. The move would have seen Chelsea recoup a transfer fee of £8 million transfer fee, while Ziyech himself was set to earn £9 million at his new club.

N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy have already departed Chelsea for clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Ziyech was expected to follow suit, joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr on a three-year contract. However, issues arising from Ziyech's medical examination led to complications in the deal.

Whether Al-Nassr will attempt to revive the transfer remains to be seen, but Chelsea is likely to seek an alternative buyer for the former Ajax player. The London club has been actively trimming its squad and is on track to raise close to £200 million through player sales.

