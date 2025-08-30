Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to sign N'Golo Kante, have offered foreign star to Al-Ittihad over possible swap: Reports

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are keen on signing French midfielder N'Golo Kante from Al-Ittihad in a swap deal. According to multiple sources, they wish to offer Brazilian attacking midfielder Otavio in a swap deal for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Kante joined Al-Ittihad from Premier League juggernauts Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2023. He has bagged eight goals and 10 assists in 80 appearances for The Tigers across all competitions.

In the same window as Kante's move, Otavio joined Al-Nassr from Porto for a reported €60 million fee. A versatile playmaker who could play on both wings and as a No. 10, he has racked up 12 goals and 16 assists in 84 appearances for the Knights of Najd.

Reputed Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi (via Al Nassr Zone on X) has claimed that Jorge Jesus' side are highly interested in signing Kante if he decides to leave Al-Ittihad. After the arrival of Joao Felix, Otavio has become expendable at Al-Awwal Park, and Al-Osaimi has hinted at his inclusion in a potential swap deal for the Frenchman.

Al Nassr Zone @TheNassrZone 🚨 @a_altamimi11 🚨 Al Nassr wants to sign Kante should he leave Al Ittihad, offering Otavio in return.

If Al-Nassr manage to get the signing of Kante over the line, he would form a formidable double pivot in midfield alongside Croatian enforcer Marcelo Brozovic. However, since he is already 34 years old, questions have been raised about his ability to deliver at the highest level in the long term.

This summer, Nassr have signed star talent like Felix (from Chelsea), Kingsley Coman (from Bayern Munich) and Inigo Martinez (from Barcelona). Despite the concerns about his age, the addition of Kante would immediately improve the quality in midfield and help Ronaldo's side push for the Saudi Pro League title.

Joao Felix bags debut hat-trick, Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Al-Nassr start 2025-26 SPL campaign with thumping win

Summer signing Joao Felix netted a stunning hat-trick and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo got himself on the scoresheet as Al-Nassr thumped Al-Taawoun 5-0 in their 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season opener.

Making his league debut for the club, Felix opened the scoring on the night, whipping winger Angelo's cross into the bottom corner (7'). Ronaldo doubled his side's lead, scoring from the penalty spot after a handball inside Taawoun's box (54').

Just moments later, Frenchman Kingsley Coman marked his first SPL game for Nassr since his summer move from Bayern Munich with a brilliant headed goal (55'). Felix then thundered a strike into the top corner (67') and completed his hat-trick when he tapped the ball into an open net after Ronaldo struck the crossbar (87').

Up next, Al-Nassr will be seen in action against Al-Kholood at Al-Awwal Park on September 14.

