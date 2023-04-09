Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr want to sign PSG superstar ‘at any price’: Reports

According to El Nacional, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos in the summer. Ramos, who joined the Ligue 1 giants from Real Madrid in 2021, is currently in the final months of his current contract.

The central defender is yet to pen a new deal. With Milan Skriniar set to join the Parisian club in the summer, Ramos might be deemed surplus to requirements and could be allowed to walk for free.

Ramos found it hard to get going in his first season at PSG. The defender suffered an injury-plagued campaign. The veteran, however, has been in good form this season.

With Ramos' future uncertain, a move to the Middle East might be on the cards for him. He would be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo if the player indeed joins Al-Nassr.

Ramos and Ronaldo were teammates at Real Madrid for nine long seasons and were serial winners. They won four UEFA Champions League trophies together, including the three-peat.

Juninho urged PSG superstar Lionel Messi not to join Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Lionel Messi head to Saudi Arabia too?

Apart from Ramos, Lionel Messi is yet another PSG superstar whose future is uncertain. The Argentine is also in the final months of his contract. Messi has an offer from Al-Hilal on the table that would see him earn €400 million per year.

A move to the Middle East will also see Messi reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. Former Brazilian footballer Juninho, however, urged Messi not to pursue a move to the Middle East. He told RMC Sports:

"If he returns to Barca with his heart, another speech, and a contract (taking into account) the conditions of Barca today, it can be a good choice. It's better than going to a derby against Ronaldo, with all due respect to the Saudi League."

Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. It will be interesting to see where the future lies for the Argentine superstar.

