Cristiano Ronaldo's astonishing encounter with Paul Scholes in training

Ronaldo was left starstruck by Scholes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most naturally gifted footballers of all time. The Portuguese superstar burst onto the scene at Sporting CP as an outrageously talented teenager and became a key player for his side.

However, in the summer of 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo's life changed forever when he secured a stunning switch to Manchester United.

Under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, Cristiano Ronaldo's become one of the best players in the world and won several personal as well as team honours. Surrounded by some of the best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo took the Premier League by storm and spearheaded the Red Devils to domestic dominance.

The likes of Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rio Ferdinand have all been mentioned as mentors by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his training ground experience with Paul Scholes is amongst the most revered tales in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo left starstruck by Scholes

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six years at Old Trafford before moving to Real Madrid

Known for his flashy tricks and guile on the ball, Cristiano Ronaldo was showing off his skills as Scholes watched him quietly. The Englishman stepped up later and produced a moment of magic that left Cristiano Ronaldo in awe.

"When we were in training, I used to do a lot of tricks which hardly any players at the club could do. Once I was showing my skills to Scholes. After I finished, Scholes took the ball and pointed to a tree which was about 50m from where we were standing."

"He said, I'm going to hit it in one shot. He kicked and hit the tree. He asked me to do the same; I kicked about 10 times, but still couldn't hit it, with that accuracy. He smiled and left. "

Scholes is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, and he played a pivotal role in Manchester United's dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Englishman won 11 league titles in his time at Old Trafford and is amongst the most decorated players in the modern era.

Speaking to France Football, Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned Scholes as one of the players he leant from at Manchester United.

"If you've got a little intelligence, you look and take example from those who are doing things better than you."

"That's what I did when I was in Manchester with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rio Ferdinand. If you don't learn from guys like that, you're an imbecile."

In 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo secured a then world-record move to Real Madrid after six fruitful seasons with Manchester United. The Portuguese international attained legendary status at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he won 4 UEFA Champions League titles and Ballon d'Or awards apiece.

When Juventus came calling in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo made the move to Turin as he wanted a new challenge. Having won the Serie A title in his first season at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to bang in the goals in the Italian top-flight.

With the Serie A expected to resume shortly, Cristiano Ronaldo looks all set to make his much-awaited return next month as Juventus aim to retain their league title.