Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron worth €2 million crashes during accident in Mallorca, passengers unharmed - Reports 

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron worth €2 million has crashed while the star was on holiday in Mallorca, but all passengers have escaped unharmed.

Ronaldo, 37, and his family are enjoying the off-season with a ten-day break in sunny Mallorca. Daily Star reports that Ronaldo had his Bugatti Veyron and family SUV shipped over to Mallorca for the holiday.

However, an incident occurred at 11:00 AM local time on Monday, June 20 in which the Bugatti crashed in the sa Coma Urbanisation in Bunyola (per Ultima Hora).

Luckily, all passengers escaped the accident unharmed, and the United star was not inside the vehicle when the incident took place.

Reports claim the Bugatti was being driven along Alzina street when the driver lost control, and it ended up crashing into the entrance of a local lot. Someone on Ronaldo's behalf returned to the location and took responsibility for the incident, as all occupants had left the situation unscathed.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently wound up duties with both Manchester United and Portugal ahead of his holiday. He was part of Fernando Santos' Portugal side that played in the UEFA Nations League, where they lost 1-0 to Switzerland.

The veteran forward will return to pre-season with United on July 12. The Red Devils face fierce rivals Liverpool in a friendly at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to drive Red Devils into new era under Erik ten Hag

The Portuguese star could flourish under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United experienced one of the worst seasons in the club's 144-year history last campaign. The Red Devils finished the season sixth in the Premier League and without a trophy.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in a blockbuster summer move from Juventus last summer and was expected to help United return to glory days. While the Portuguese star managed 24 goals in 39 appearances across competitions, he failed to inspire his team to success.

The legendary forward will now be at the forefront as United head into a new era under new manager Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax coach knows what the talismanic forward brings to the Red Devils - goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is enthusiastic about working with Ten Hag next season, with the pre-season set to offer the coach a chance to get an understanding of his team. The 37-year-old has spoken of his excitement of playing under the Dutch tactician, saying:

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well."

