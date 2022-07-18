Cristiano Ronaldo's close friend who announced Real Madrid exit drops hint about Manchester United star's next club - Reports 

El Chiringuito host Edu Aguirre's latest Instagram activity hints toward the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United for Chelsea this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (H/T Sport Bible), Aguirre has followed Chelsea's official Instagram account. This may seem insignificant until one remembers it was he who broke the news of the Portuguese wanting to leave Real Madrid.

Being a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo, his following Chelsea on Instagram could be a big hint with regards to the ace striker's next destination.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and an unnamed team in Saudi Arabia have all been linked with a move for the 37-year-old superstar.

On the El Chiringuito TV, someone said in a low voice: "Cristiano to Chelsea."

Ronaldo left Los Blancos in 2019 after winning four UEFA Champions League titles with the club. After a mixed spell at Juventus, he completed a fairytale return to United last summer. But the season that followed was one to forget - even if the striker finished as the Red Devils' top scorer with 24 goals.

The Portugal international has known Champions League football all his life. He holds the record for most goals scored in the competition and has made it a habit to turn up in games that matter most.

The 37-year-old sits atop the list of the competition's all-time goal scorers with 140 goals, including eight hat-tricks.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing Europa League football is a thought that won't rest easy with his fanbase - and perhaps the player himself. He is keen to leave Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge could well be a logical destination.

The Blues are arguably the third biggest club in England at the moment behind Manchester City and Liverpool. However, with both clubs being United's biggest rivals, it is unlikely that we will see Ronaldo donning their colors.

Moreover, the two English teams have made high-profile signings in the attacking department. While City brought in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, the Reds completed a move for Darwin Nunez.

Should Cristiano Ronaldo considering leaving United to join Chelsea?

Chelsea have already seen a place open up in the number nine department after Romelu Lukaku's temporary return to Inter Milan. Although they have Timo Werner, he doesn't seem to have Thomas Tuchel's trust at the moment.

If he did, the German would have probably not spent £97.5m on bringing Lukaku to Stamford Bridge despite Werner already being in his team. This gives Ronaldo an opening to continue playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe while he still can.

The Portuguese icon recently rubbished rumors of his return to Sporting CP.

Ronaldo denies this rumour as he's not considering to re-join Sporting this summer.

The Blues can also do with a short-term solution like Cristiano Ronaldo. With the exits of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and potentially Cesar Azpilicueta, signing defenders would be their focus right now.

Bringing in a proven goal-scorer like Ronaldo could buy them time before they can make a decision on what to do with their striker situation. Tuchel can then carefully assess Armando Broja's progression and whether Lukaku is reliable enough in the long run at Chelsea.

