Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend defends Georgina Rodriguez after former colleague branded her ‘arrogant’

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Merche Romero has defended his current partner Georgina Rodriguez after she was attacked on TikTok by her former colleague, Pablo Bone in April.

Georgina Rodriguez used to work as a saleswoman in a Gucci store in Madrid back in 2016, alongside Pablo Bone. This was where she encountered Cristiano Ronaldo which led to the start of their seven-year relationship.

Season 2 of her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina' premiered earlier this year. It portrayed the 29-year-old's modest personality and the daily life of her family, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pablo Bone was displeased with her portrayal and attacked the Spanish model on TikTok. He branded her personality as arrogant in April (via SPORT):

"She was always like that, even if she didn't have a lot of money, she always had these airs of superiority and arrogance. She moved in environments with a lot of money despite living in a poor, very cheap apartment. She always wanted to advance, grow... And when she met Cristiano it was her opportunity for stardom."

Bone continued his tirade and exposed other aspects of her life. These comments were discussed on TVI's 'Two at 10' program. Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Merche Romero, who dated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in 2006, defended Georgina Rodriguez. She said (via Nova Gente):

"In Madrid, I went to some places where she also went, hairdressers, out there, and really what is said in Spain, in general, is that she stopped being that nice. But I think it's a defense, because it's hard to keep that sweet side with the people she's been through and also know that she's being criticized all the time."

The program's co-host Maria Botelho Moniz agreed:

"And there are people wanting to take advantage of it, to get close, eventually a barrier is created."

Georgina Rodriguez didn't take kindly to Pablo Bone's words. According to El Economista, she recently filed a lawsuit against him for defamation.

Portuguese TV show host defends Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez for suing Pablo Bone

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Merche Romero isn't the only person to come out and defend Georgina Rodriguez from Pablo Bone's allegations. Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro also backed the Spanish model.

Caeiro discussed the situation on his TV program (via A Televisao):

“I find it very ugly, even if it were true, to look for the past when we already have the future made. In this case, I am against TikToker. A woman who is already a mother, is with Cristiano Ronaldo… why didn't he speak up before?”

He also supported Rodriguez's decision to sue Bone:

"I think Georgina made perfect sense to sue him."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez currently live in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia with their five children after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al-Nassr in January.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes