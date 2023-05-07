Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Real Madrid teammate chooses PSG superstar Lionel Messi over him in GOAT debate

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Mesut Ozil recently claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is currently ahead of the Portuguese after winning the World Cup. Messi led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar.

Ozil was recently asked to share his take on the Ronaldo-Messi debate. He said:

"It's a difficult question.. but I will choose Messi, because he won the World Cup."

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal superstar has previously picked Ronaldo in the same debate on multiple occasions. Hence, his decision to side with Lionel Messi might come as a surprise.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil formed a formidable partnership during their time at Real Madrid. They shared the pitch for 149 games, combining for 39 goals.

Ronaldo, however, didn't name Ozil when the Portuguese superstar recently picked the best XI consisting of his former teammates.

Will Lionel Messi join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia?

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract and is yet to sign an extension to his deal. The Argentine will leave the Parisian club in the summer, reported Fabrizio Romano.

Messi was recently handed a two-week suspension by PSG for his 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip. The Argentine misses the clashes against Troyes and Ajaccio as a result. The recent turn of events has intensified the speculations about his uncertain future.

While he has been linked with a return to Barcelona, the Blaugrana will need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to sign new players in the summer.

Messi reportedly has a €320 million per year offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. A move to the Riyadh-based team will see his legendary rivalry against Cristiano Ronaldo rekindle. The Portuguese currently plays for Al-Nassr.

However, recent reports suggest that PSG have still not closed the door on Messi's renewal. Despite all the recent drama, the 35-year-old could likely stay in the French capital.

